Salman Khan and Disha Patani’s film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai released on Eid 2021 (May 13). While in India due to the coronavirus scare, the actioner was out on the OTT platform (ZEEPlex) whereas internationally it was released in Australia, the USA, and UAE in theatres. To note – even after getting a mixed response from the critics, this Parbhu Deva-directorial has received tremendous love from fans. As, reportedly, the film has minted close to $2 million in the international box office. Radhe, Race 3 and More – 7 Worst-Rated Movies Featuring Salman Khan As the Lead on IMDb (News Brig Exclusive).