Virginia Messina, Senior Vice President WTTC said: “WTTC welcomes the agreement reached on the EU Digital COVID Certificate, which has now been given the green light by all member states. This new certificate could be the key to unlocking international travel and save thousands of businesses and millions of jobs across Europe and beyond. It will see all 27 member states welcoming vaccinated travellers and those with proof of a negative test or a positive antibody test in time for the peak summer season, which will provide a massive and much-needed boost to economies. We call on all Member States to have the certificate up and running by July 1 with no extra restrictions.