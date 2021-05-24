newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Framingham, MA

State auditor finds flaws in MassBay's record-keeping of college property

Milford Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFRAMINGHAM — Massachusetts Bay Community College failed to take steps previously recommended by the state to improve the tracking of college property, according to an audit released this month by the Office of State Auditor Suzanne Bump. The May 11 audit also found the college did not maintain an accurate...

www.milforddailynews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Framingham, MA
Government
Framingham, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Ashland, MA
City
Wellesley, MA
City
Framingham, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Cooper
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#State Auditors#State Information#State Property#State Law#College Education#Mbcc#The Daily News#Massbay Community College#Office Of State#College Property#State Officials#Flaws#Higher Education#Procedures#School Officials#Campuses#Misuse#Inventory#Cybersecurity Threats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Massachusetts Statewamc.org

Massachusetts Will End All COVID-19 Restrictions May 29th, Change Mask Rules

In a sharp acceleration of the timetable for fully reopening Massachusetts, Gov. Charlie Baker announced today that all COVID-19-era business restrictions will end on May 29th. Also on that day, the mask mandate will be lifted and replaced with one that follows current CDC guidelines. Whether all municipalities in the state will go along, or choose to keep some restrictions in place a bit longer, remains to be seen.
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Don’t get rid of your masks yet; Here is a list of places and situations that will still require face coverings after Memorial Day in Massachusetts

As the state nears its goal of vaccinating 4.1 million residents by early June, Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced an expedited timeline for when the state’s remaining COVID restrictions will lift. On May 29, more than two months ahead of schedule, all COVID restrictions and capacity limits will be...
Massachusetts StateWBUR

Mass. Governor Lifting All COVID-19 Restrictions On May 29

Here is the Radio Boston rundown for May 17. Tiziana Dearing is our host. Almost exactly one year after Governor Baker announced the start of reopening for Massachusetts - today he announced its ending. By May 29, Massachusetts will lift all remaining COVID-19 restrictions, two months ahead of the August date previously announced. We have arrived at "a new normal." Radio Boston's Chris Citorik joins us to debrief us on what Governor Baker said today and what it means for you. We'll also discuss the public health perspective with Lenny Marcus, founding co-director of the National Preparedness Leadership Initiative, a joint program of the Harvard Chan School of Public Health and the Kennedy School of Government.
Framingham, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Library Trustees Push For Council To Approve $3.3 Million Funding Request

Editor’s Note: The following letter was submitted to the Framingham City Council finance subcommittee. The subcommittee will hear a presentation on the Framingham Public Library budget this morning, May 15. The proposed $3.3 million library budget was submitted to the Council for approval as part of the mayor’s $307 million budget. Council is expected to vote on the budget in June.
Massachusetts Statewesternmassnews.com

Mass. high school students return to the classroom for in-person learning

(WGGB/WSHM) -- High schoolers across the Bay State returned to the classroom Monday for the first time since 2020. “I was actually very excited to come here because obviously, I had some teachers that have had some friendships with…you know, I came back, they saw me, and we talked for a little, caught up on some things,” said Jerbin Garcia Diaz, a junior at Springfield Central High School.
Massachusetts StateSentinel & Enterprise

Key dates in Massachusetts reopening, end of coronavirus restrictions

Gov. Charlie Baker on Monday announced a series of key dates moving up the end of coronavirus-era mandates on mask-wearing and restrictions on businesses by two full months as virus cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to recede. Here’s the Bay State’s updated timeline:. May 18. Youth and amateur sports: Players...
Massachusetts StateBoston Globe

Take a look at the new mask guidance in Massachusetts

The Baker administration on Monday said that starting May 29, fully vaccinated individuals will no longer need to wear a mask or socially distance indoors or outdoors in most settings, following a similar announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention last week. Until then, individuals are still required...
Massachusetts StatePosted by
MassLive.com

Active COVID infections decline to 13,827 as Massachusetts announces date for end of pandemic restrictions, state of emergency

Active COVID cases continued to decline in Massachusetts on Monday as the state unveiled an expedited timeline for reopening, according to the latest Department of Public Health data. Officials reported that there are now 13,827 active infections. State health officials also confirmed another 281 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. That’s...
Massachusetts Stateaccountingtoday.com

Massachusetts Society of CPAs awards $145.5K in student scholarships

The Massachusetts Society CPAs announced Monday that it will award $145,500 in scholarships to 32 local students part of the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation Scholarship Program. Students will be presented with their awards at the Virtual MSCPA Scholarship Award Ceremony and Reception on June 9, 2021. Scholarships are fully funded through...
Framingham, MAfranklinmatters.org

NEW! Nonprofit Management Certificate for Practitioners

May 10, 2021 – MetroWest Nonprofit Network (MWNN), in partnership with Framingham State University (FSU), is pleased to announce a new course offering: Nonprofit Management Certificate for Practitioners. This 12-week online course set to launch on September 24, 2021, is designed for individuals who are interested in furthering their knowledge and skills as nonprofit leaders, aspiring and emerging leaders, mid-level nonprofit managers, and individuals seeking to change careers and enter the nonprofit sector. The program, developed after a three-year planning process that involved feedback from nonprofit leaders, funders, community organizations, educators, and students has two key goals: providing future leaders with the practical skills needed to lead effective organizations and actively supporting individuals with diverse identities and experiences who are interested in a pathway to nonprofit leadership.
Boston, MAPosted by
FraminghamSOURCE

Aga & Fernandez Receives Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants Scholarships

BOSTON – The Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants (MSCPA) announced Framingham residents Giovanni Aga and Gerald Fernandez were awarded scholarships from the MSCPA’s Educational Foundation’s 2021 Scholarship Program. Giovanni Aga, a Isenberg School of Management student at UMass Amherst received the Edelstein & Company, LLP Scholarship. Gerald Fernandez, a...