New York City, NY

Nearly 30 Shot In New York In One Weekend As Spate Of Violence Continues

By Nirmal Varghese
Latin Times
Latin Times
 4 days ago
Nearly 30 people have been shot in New York this weekend alone, law enforcement sources confirmed, as the spate of gun-related violence continues in the "Big Apple." One victim, an 18-year-old man, succumbed to his bullet wounds and died on Friday, May 21, reported Polish News. “These kids are having...

Latin Times

Latin Times

New York City, NY
ABOUT

Latin Times is an online publication that strives to serve the needs of the ever growing and changing Latin audience. Our focus is based on the passion points that move the bilingual Latinos in the US: Immigration news, Soccer, Entertainment, Music, Movies, Culture, Food, Lifestyle, as well as the stories that are currently happening in our country of origin. The mission of Latin Times is to empower Latinos with quality journalism, credibility and opinions from experts in each field. We want to become the only destination por ti y para ti.

 https://www.latintimes.com
