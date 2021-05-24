Call of Duty: Warzone dev hints at reducing lens flare

One of the most exciting new additions to Call of Duty: Warzone with the Season 3 Reloaded update is the introduction of the game's first licensed characters, John Rambo from the Rambo series and John McClane from Die Hard. Both are coming to the game through the '80s Action Hero DLC, which shakes things up in a big and exciting way. We recently had the chance to speak to developers at Activision about the new DLC, which arrives this week, and our conversation touched on the Nakatomi Plaza missions, whether or not Sylvester Stallone and Bruce Willis worked with Activision, and if more licensed characters could come in the future. We also asked if Call of Duty's player base might even know who Rambo and McClane are, given they originated back in the '80s.