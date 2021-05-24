Call of Duty: Warzone dev hints at reducing lens flare
A Call of Duty: Warzone dev has suggested a lens flare fix might be on the way. Just below, Call of Duty: Warzone lead visual effects artist Reed Shingledecker commented on an article over the weekend, which claimed players were struggling with the lens flare produced by the sun on the Verdansk 84 map. Shingledecker reacts to the news with some surprise, before confirming that he can pretty easily "tone down" the lens flare produced by the sun if needed.www.gamesradar.com