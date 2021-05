Health and nutrition often get many people confused as even experts seem to hold opposing opinions. But with lots of factors playing a very important in keeping people healthy, a number of them are well supported with research. Good health can help improve certain conditions in humans as it reduces the risk of contracting some diseases such as stroke, cancer, and heart disease. Making simple changes in your diet, stress management, and regular exercise may help improve a person’s health. Health promotes the maintenance and restoration of a healthy bloodstream. The blood is the body’s life and is the fluid medium that makes cell nourishment and cell cleansing possible. A disease cannot thrive in a clean bloodstream. Below are a few tips to help you manage your health by turning knowledge into results: