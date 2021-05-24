Woman Brutally Choked, Robbed By Man She Met On Dating App
A 28-year-old Manhattan resident was choked and robbed in Central Park on Friday after meeting up with a man she met online, local authorities confirmed. A woman, whose identity has been withheld, reported over the weekend that she had connected with a man on a dating app called Skout. They reportedly first both met at a nearby McDonald’s before the man convinced her to accompany him, claiming that he had lost his ID somewhere in Central Park, the New York Post reported.www.latintimes.com