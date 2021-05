In a hilarious and entertaining posted to Twitter, user Amanda Brunton (who goes by the handle Amandycat on the social media platform) revealed how she discovered that two of her hens were in a loving lesbian relationship. The romance bloomed when Brunton, who adopted a stray hen that she named Domino, brought in another hen named Michelle to be her "quarantine buddy." New hens have to be quarantined preferably with a quarantine buddy, she explained, in order to detect if they carry any infectious diseases. Even after being cooped up with other hens, the pair would sleep "snuggled up together." Brunton has finally figured out why this is.