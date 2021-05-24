Man Lived With Wife's Mummified Corpse For 12 Years Without Family's Knowledge
An Aberdeen man reportedly preserved his wife’s dead body and lived with her mummified corpse for 12 years without his friend’s and family's knowledge. The body of Christina Malley was reportedly discovered inside the couple’s home in Cove, Aberdeen in February. The couple had been living in the property since 1995. District nurses made the discovery last month after Christina failed to show up for her COVID-19 vaccination, reported Daily Mail.www.latintimes.com