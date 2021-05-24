Man Lived With Wife's Mummified Corpse For 12 Years Without Family's Knowledge

A three-year-old girl was shot in the chest by an arrow that flew in from the backyard of a neighbour who was target practicing on Saturday in Alabama. The girl is safe and police said that she is recovering from the arrow wound.The Silverhill police said that the girl was playing on a waterslide during a graduation party with other children when an arrow impaled her. It flew in from a neighbour who was target practising.The neighbour identified as Ryan Archer, 35, was later arrested and charged with second-degree assault, Silverhill Police Chief Kenny Hempfleng said. Mr Archer was...