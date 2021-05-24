newsbreak-logo
'Rest in Peace Brother George Floyd but...we are still not of a place of equality'

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollingswood’s Sena Amuzu is a passionate, thought-provoking young woman, who fearlessly raised her voice and joined the fight for social justice during the racial reckoning that was sparked by the death of Minneapolis man George Floyd after a police encounter a year ago. The 18-year-old, who is finishing her freshman...

Violent CrimesPosted by
The Hill

George Floyd's brother on anniversary of murder: 'I think things have changed'

Philonise Floyd, the brother of George Floyd, on Tuesday, said he thinks things have changed in the nation since the police killing of his brother last year. Floyd made the comments during an appearance on CNN’s “New Day,” where he was discussing the issues of racial injustice in the year since his brother’s passing at the hands of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Visual Artpraisedc.com

We Cope Through Art: 10 Powerful Images Honoring George Floyd

Just one year ago, Derek Chauvin, one of four police officers called to the scene of a petty crime in Minnesota, knelt on the neck and back of George Perry Floyd Jr. for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. By the time Floyd’s encounter with officers was over, he would be dead and Minneapolis would become the latest city plagued with protests and violent riots in what would become a nationwide outcry social justice reform.
MinoritiesHartford Courant

Opinion: The death of George Floyd and the inequity of the COVID-19 pandemic have sparked a movement for racial equality

One year ago, the country marked a chapter in the fight against systemic racism and injustice following the senseless and brutal murder of George Floyd – what I refer to as our modern day Emmett Till moment, given that the brutality and inhumanity of Floyd’s killing was on display for the world to see. This was a moment in history when our nation reached another racial justice crossroads. A moment when the world decided that pain had to be transformed into a purposeful movement. What started a year ago on May 25, 2020, has indeed changed the course of this next chapter in American history. However, while standing on the shoulders of giants who knocked down barrier after barrier, such as the late Civil Rights legend Congressman John Lewis, our work continues as we carry on in their footsteps.
NFLEllwood City Ledger

A year after George Floyd's death, Pennsylvanians are still fighting for change

As Chad Dion Lassiter reflects on the civil rights movement during the last year, he thinks of two moments in recent history that shaped where we are today. On Aug. 26, 2016, former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sat during the playing of the national anthem before the team's third preseason game. The following week, he kneeled.
Minoritiesyourblackworld.net

The Fight Against the Destruction of Black People

“In America there is no such thing as Democrat or Republican anymore. In America you have liberals and conservatives. The only people living in the past who think in terms of I’m a Democrat or Republican, is the American Negro. He’s the one that runs around bragging about party affiliation. He’s the one that sticks to the Democrat or sticks to the Republican. But white people are divided into two groups, liberals and conservative. The Democrats who are conservative, vote with the Republicans who are conservative. The Democrats who are liberal vote with the Republicans that are liberal. The white liberal aren’t white people who are for independence, who are moral and ethical in their thinking. They are just a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. The same as the white conservative is a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. They are fighting each other for power and prestige, and the one that is the football in the game is the Negro, 20 million black people.”
Los Angeles, CAprecinctreporter.com

Murder of George Floyd: Black Caucus Reflects on Anniversary

Members of the California Legislative Black Caucus (CLBC) reflect on the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, by former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin. In a video recording of the fatal arrest, Chauvin can be seen pressing his knee into the neck of Floyd for 9 minutes and 29 seconds. The murder of George Floyd sent shockwaves around the world and renewed calls for comprehensive police reform. Last month, a Minneapolis jury found Chauvin guilty for the murder of George Floyd. The three other officers involved in Floyd’s death are awaiting trial.
MinoritiesTODAY.com

The monumental impact of George Floyd's death on Black America

The moment happened as so many others have. A man unknown to most around the world was about to become a hashtag. Millions would watch a video played countless times over the course of a year, horrified to see a police officer press his knee into the man's neck for 9½ minutes, killing him. The desire to reverse this man's fate seemed as desperate as it was futile.
MinoritiesNPR

After Chauvin Verdict, Black Police Officers Consider What Has Changed

After the murder conviction of Derek Chauvin, Black police officers in America are considering what's changed and what hasn't in the year since George Floyd's death. "There have been very few changes, and I think that's evidenced by what we continue to see occurring," says Cheryl Dorsey, a former officer of the Los Angeles Police Department. "I mean, even while all of that was going on with the murder trial of Derek Chauvin, officers still don't seem to be able to control themselves and give pause when they decide to use deadly force."
MinoritiesAOL Corp

Black America has been forever changed by George Floyd

The moment happened as so many others have. A man unknown to most around the world was about to become a hashtag. Millions would watch a video played countless times over the course of a year, horrified to see a police officer press his knee into the man's neck for 9½ minutes, killing him. The desire to reverse this man's fate seemed as desperate as it was futile.
Lancaster County, PAlocal21news.com

Central PA honors George Floyd in peaceful vigil

LANCASTER COUNTY — A coalition of community agencies hosted a peaceful vigil in remembrance of George Floyd. As people came together to commemorate the man whose death sparked a national movement. Highlighting racial injustice and police brutality, they say the needle still hasn't moved much. "We pretend that this happened...