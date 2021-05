New Milford gears up to vaccinate 12-15 years olds against COVID-19 Posted Today At 5:15am by WLAD Newsroom. New Milford is on track to start vaccinating 12 to 15 year olds against COVID-19 this weekend. The local health department will be able to administer shots to up to 1,000 children at the clinic on Saturday at Pettibone Community Center. Health Director Lisa Morrissey says her office has reached out to surrounding towns and about a dozen are partnering with them to book appointments. New Milford was gifted with two ultra-cold Pfizer freezers in March, allowing the town to offer the mRNA shots, and store doses for other local clinics like New Fairfield and Pomperaug. Pfizer is also being offered at the Community Health Center clinic at the Danbury Fair mall mass vaccination site and mobile vans in Danbury this week. The Connecticut Institute For Communities will have Pfizer available next week.