One of the more viral moments from the 2020 Minnesota Vikings season came when then rookie phenom Justin Jefferson scolded a scrambling Kirk Cousins for not delivering a touchdown strike as Jet broke from his route. Many "Never Cousins-ers" used that hot mic moment as proof that Cousins was an overpaid hack, while others pointed out that Cousins couldn't make that throw as he was running for his life after the pocket collapsed (again).