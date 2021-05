The New Mexico Film Office announces the video game Xenotheria, developed by Ganymede Games, is in production through December 2021 in Las Cruces, Dona Ana County, New Mexico. "It's extraordinary to have Ganymede Games located in southern New Mexico, and we are excited to see cutting-edge video games such as Xenotheria developed here. Video game production is a sector of the industry that we are developing as we look to expand New Mexico into a multimedia ecosystem," said Amber Dodson, Director, New Mexico Film Office.