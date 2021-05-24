Should Portsmouth end city mask ordinance now? Assistant mayor wants to consider it
PORTSMOUTH – Assistant Mayor Jim Splaine thinks it’s time “to consider ending” the city’s mask ordinance, which is scheduled to remain in effect until June 30. “I have asked the city clerk to place an item on the (City) Council agenda for Monday, June 7 under my section of the agenda to do so, and I have asked City Attorney Bob Sullivan to advise the council on the proper procedure to act that night if we decide to,” Splaine said. “Otherwise, the ordinance will expire on June 30th. A few months back, I had suggested the expiration date be June 1, but the council voted for June 30th. Now we need a chance to consider ending it sooner.”www.fosters.com