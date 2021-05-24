Framework Creates Modular Laptops to Reduce E-Waste

In my previous article, I added a powerup to my game that gives the player a triple shot ability for five seconds. I know I will be adding at least a small variety of new powerups into the game, such as a speed boost and a shield. As I progress deeper into game development, I may decide to add a whole lot of powerups. It doesn’t make sense to have individual scripts for each powerup, being they all have a shared movement and on death collision behavior. All I need to do is differentiate what abilities the different powerups grant the player. This can be done by making the powerup system modular. It is an efficient route to take, so let’s get started.