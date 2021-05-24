Framework Creates Modular Laptops to Reduce E-Waste
The Global E-waste Monitor 2020 report recently released by researchers across UNU, UNITAR, ITU, and ISWA says that we have gone from generating 44.4 million metric tons per year of electronic waste (e-waste) in 2014 to 53.6 million metric tons per year in 2019. Additionally, StEP published a paper titled Future E-waste Scenarios which estimates that we are likely to generate about 111 million metric tons annually by 2050. Currently, around 17.4% of the e-waste is properly recycled, and 8% is estimated to be waste bin disposals.techacute.com