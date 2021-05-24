Tom Holmes Is Your Rookie Of The Year 2020/21

Here is the finale! Reading return to Berkshire for their last league game of the season, as they take on Huddersfield Town at 12:30pm. After suffering a heavy defeat in Norfolk last weekend, the Royals will be hoping to put in a five-star display to cap off what has been a mixed season. A brilliant start followed by an underwhelming finish has landed Reading in seventh position, although they could drop down a place if they lose this afternoon. This makes it all the more important that we get the win today – and it may force Veljko Paunovic to pick a stronger squad than he would have liked for this game. But will this secure all three points for today’s home side? We’ll have to wait for the lineup and the subsequent result.