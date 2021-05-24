newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Tom Holmes Is Your Rookie Of The Year 2020/21

By Olly_Allen
msn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust before we head into the summer and enjoy the European Championships, there’s one more bit of Reading FC-related business we need to tie up for 2020/21. Each season we hand out our ‘Rookie of the Year’ award, given to the young player who enjoyed the best breakthrough campaign. It serves to celebrate the continued fantastic work that the club’s academy does in producing players ready for first team football. Tom McIntyre was the recipient of last year’s accolade, following in the footsteps of Andy Rinomhota, Omar Richards, Liam Kelly, Aaron Tshibola and Jake Cooper.

www.msn.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Yiadom
Person
Tom Mcintyre
Person
Jaap Stam
Person
Michael Olise
Person
Andy Rinomhota
Person
Ovie Ejaria
Person
Liam Moore
Person
Aaron Tshibola
Person
Omar Richards
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rookie Of The Year#Best Rookie#Club Football#Belgian#Millwall#Reading#Royals#Ksv Roeselare#Stoke City#Debuts#Congratulations#Starts#Madejski Stadium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Norwich City 4-1 Reading: Player Ratings

Completely stitched up by Holmes for the first and fourth goal. Made one good save from Emi Buendia before the first goal and made a few important stops after the interval. And in all fairness, the Brazilian probably stopped it from being more than four. There were questions over the second goal but, for me, despite my criticism of the goalkeeper throughout the season, he couldn’t do anything about that particular strike. A good save from a one-on-one too - I feel for him today.
SoccerSB Nation

Norwich City 4-1 Reading: East Anglia Crumble

At half time I thought I’d have plenty of positivity to dish out in this match report. I should have known better, shouldn’t I? In a manner all too reminiscent of Reading’s poor mentality in recent months, the Royals collapsed in the second half against Norwich City to lose 4-1 at Carrow Road - a result that sealed the title for the Canaries.
SoccerSB Nation

Reading vs Huddersfield Town: Match Preview Special

Here is the finale! Reading return to Berkshire for their last league game of the season, as they take on Huddersfield Town at 12:30pm. After suffering a heavy defeat in Norfolk last weekend, the Royals will be hoping to put in a five-star display to cap off what has been a mixed season. A brilliant start followed by an underwhelming finish has landed Reading in seventh position, although they could drop down a place if they lose this afternoon. This makes it all the more important that we get the win today – and it may force Veljko Paunovic to pick a stronger squad than he would have liked for this game. But will this secure all three points for today’s home side? We’ll have to wait for the lineup and the subsequent result.
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Mason Mount named 2020-21 Chelsea Player of the Year

Chelsea’s very own Mason Mount has been voted the club’s Player of the Year for 2020-21, putting a lovely bow on what’s been an excellent season for club and country, domestically and on the European stage. Be it under Frank Lampard or Thomas Tuchel, in midfield or in attack, central...
Soccernottinghamforest.news

Michael Dawson discusses life after Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest defender Michael Dawson has confessed he is thinking about the next chapter in his career. The 37-year-old has been discussing the future on the Gold Dust podcast, with his Reds contract due to expire in the summer. Dawson has been at Forest for three seasons, although he failed...
SportsSkySports

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White and Ben Godfrey named in Gareth Southgate's provisional 33-man England squad for Euro 2020

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben White, Ben Godfrey and Aaron Ramsdale have all been named in England's provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020, but Eric Dier misses out. There is a first senior call-up for Brighton centre-back White and Everton defender Godfrey, while Sheffield United goalkeeper Ramsdale joins uncapped Sam Johnstone in the squad as Nick Pope misses out through injury.
Soccergivemesport.com

Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours: Update emerges regarding Owls-linked Reece James' future

Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore will be aiming to put his own stamp on the club's squad this summer by drafting in a host of new players. Whilst the 47-year-old was unable to prevent the Owls from suffering relegation to the third-tier after being handed over the reins at Hillsborough earlier this year, he did achieve a relative amount of success at this level during his time at Doncaster Rovers.
Premier Leaguesportslens.com

Best XI from players who missed out on the England squad

Gareth Southgate has named his provisional 33-man squad for Euro 2020 – cue the inevitable Twitter meltdown. It’s not even been an hour, and the nation’s keyboard warriors have already taken to social media to voice their displeasure. And this is only the provisional squad – there’s still plenty more...
SoccerBBC

Northern Ireland: Sam McClelland and Conor Bradley handed first call-ups

Chelsea's Sam McClelland and Liverpool's Conor Bradley have been handed first senior Northern Ireland call-ups for the friendlies against Malta and Ukraine. Centre-back McClelland, 19, has played for the Northern Ireland U17s and U19s. Bradley, 17, has also featured for the U17s and played in Liverpool's FA Youth Cup Final...
Soccerchatsports.com

Individual Awards 2020/21

A season of collective success has also brought individual rewards for a number of key men behind Hull City’s promotion triumph. Here’s a recap of who has won what over the course of a memorable campaign…. GRANT MCCANN. LMA League One Manager of the Year. League One Manager of the...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Joey Barton brings in four new faces to help revamp Bristol Rovers

Joey Barton has started to reshape his Bristol Rovers squad following relegation with the signings of Sam Finley, Paul Coutts, Mark Hughes and Nick Anderton. Coutts and Hughes have signed 12-month deals at the Memorial Stadium, while Anderton and Finley have joined the Pirates on two-year contracts. Midfielders Finley and...
Premier Leaguenottinghamforest.news

Nottingham Forest could now land Joe Pigott for free

AFC Wimbledon striker Joe Pigott was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest during January and he’s now available on a free transfer. The talisman has walked away from the League One outfit at the end of his contract and will now seek a fresh challenge. Pigott was wanted by...
Premier Leagueavillafan.com

Turnbull, Abraham in, Heaton out at Villa Park

With the Premier League ending this week, there’s another interesting time to look forward to – the summer transfer season. Many outlets from football portals to Vwin have decried the precarious financial situation clubs find themselves in after a year of decreased revenues, leaving their purses thinner than in any previous year when it comes to signing talent.
SoccerBBC

Bristol Rovers sign Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes

Bristol Rovers have signed Nick Anderton, Paul Coutts, Sam Finley and Mark Hughes on free transfers. Carlisle defender Anderton, 25, and Fleetwood midfielder Finley, 28, have agreed two-year deals with the Pirates. Fleetwood midfielder Coutts, 32, and Accrington Stanley defender Hughes, 34, have been handed one-year contracts at the Memorial...
Premier LeagueThe Independent

Matthew Pennington signs permanent Shrewsbury deal

Matthew Pennington has signed a two-year deal at Shrewsbury after leaving Everton. The defender spent six months on loan at the Sky Bet League One club this season and has agreed a return to Shropshire. The 26-year-old leaves Everton after 15 years, having graduated from the club’s academy. “Matthew is...
Premier Leaguenottinghamforest.news

Nottingham Forest handed blow in quest to sign Josh Ruffels

Nottingham Forest could be handed a blow in their quest to sign Oxford United defender Josh Ruffels during the summer transfer window. The U’s have confirmed on their official website that the left-back has been offered a new contract. He was expected to leave the club on a free transfer...
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tino Livramento named 2020-21 Chelsea Academy Player of the Year

Over the past couple decades, Chelsea have established a strong habit of producing top level talent at the Academy, even if most of those young players would eventually go on to carve out professional careers for themselves elsewhere. But that paradigm is slowly changing — thanks in large part to...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Championship play-off final: Can Brentford make it 10th time lucky?

Since the 1990/91 season, Brentford have lost in all nine of their play-off campaigns. It's an unwanted statistic that has lingered over the West London club for decades, but after overcoming Bournemouth in a thrilling semi-final, Thomas Frank's men have the chance to set the record straight and banish the streak to the history books.