newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

SPCE Stock Soars 22% in Pre-market, Virgin Galactic Completes Its First Human Spaceflight in Over Two Years

Posted by 
Coinspeaker
Coinspeaker
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Virgin Galactic has already sold about 600 reservations for tickets on future tourist flights, at prices between $200,000 and $250,000 each. Richard Branson‘s spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) completed a successful human spaceflight on Saturday. Being the third flight of the company in total, it was conducted after a long two-year suspension. The news has positively affected the company’s stock.

www.coinspeaker.com
Coinspeaker

Coinspeaker

998
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

CoinSpeaker’s coverage spans every aspect of Finance, Stocks, Technologies, FinTech, Blockchain, Cryptocurrencies, Payments and Commerce spheres. We're featuring a mix of regular News, Tech Wraps, daily and weekly Market Updates, expert interviews and much more, always striving to deliver the core story in a simple and to-the-point factual style.

 https://www.coinspeaker.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chamath Palihapitiya
Person
Dave Mackay
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Human Spaceflight#Space Station#Virgin America#Outer Space#Air Space#Spce Stock Soars#Vss Unity#Vms Eve#Spce Stock Performance#Ark Invest#Spaceport America#Amazing Growth#Company#April#Today#Test Objectives#Prices#Tickets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Related
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Virgin Galactic Stock Is a Gainer Again Today

Shares of space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) got a huge lift Wednesday when investment banker Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage of the stock with a new buy rating and a $35 price target promising 30% profits. Optimism over these prospects continued to lift Virgin Galactic shares higher today, and...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
MarketRealist

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) Stock Is Rising, Good Time to Buy Now

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) stock has been volatile in 2021. SPCE stock has gained 36 percent in the last five trading days, but it's still 57 percent down from its 52-week high earlier this year. The stock is rising after the company’s successful spaceflight test on May 22. How’s the company’s outlook? Is it too late to buy SPCE stock at these prices? Should investors be cautious?
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Welcome to the spaceflight revolution

From competitions to send ordinary people to space to ambitious Mars landings and Moon missions, space is increasingly center of mind for people around the world. Why it matters: The public has never before been presented with so many space activities going on at the same time. But experts still aren't sure that interest will help transition parts of the space industry away from its government reliance into a sustainable industry.
Economyinvesting.com

Cathie Wood Ditched Virgin Galactic Stock Right Before It Surged

(Bloomberg) -- Cathie Wood has just missed out on a blistering rally in Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE ), in a rare misstep for one of Wall Street’s biggest proponents of futuristic technologies. As Virgin Galactic’s dramatic rebound gathered pace in the last three days -- culminating in a 28%...
Las Cruces, NMkrwg.org

Rubel: Spaceport Business Plan Has Changed Since 2005

Commentary: Former Gov. Bill Richardson loved to be around Hollywood stars, and would include them in his press conferences whenever possible. And so, when it came time to announce the deal between the state and Virgin Galactic that would lead to the construction of Spaceport America, the most famous person at the press conference was not the governor or Richard Branson, the publicity-loving owner of Virgin Galactic.
Marketspulse2.com

SPCE Stock Price: Over 25% Increase Pre-Market Explanation

The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) increased by over 25% pre-market. This is why it happened. The stock price of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) increased by over 25% pre-market. Investors are responding positively to the company’s news from the weekend. On Saturday, Virgin Galactic...
Aerospace & DefenseStreet.Com

Virgin Galactic Rockets Higher on 'Major Milestone' Space Flight

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) - Get Report shares soared on Monday after the company successfully completed its first space flight in more than two years, taking it a step closer to offering regular commercial trips into outer space. Virgin Galactic shares surged after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Could Virgin Galactic's Stock Massive Rally End Soon?

Shares of Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) have been on fire, gaining about 50% over the past week alone. There’s a good chance the rally stalls out, however, at least in the short term. Many computerized trading programs are driven by probability theory and it states that all trading should...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Robb Report

Watch the Virgin Galactic Spaceship Soar at the Edge of Space

Virgin Galactic took a giant step towards its goal of making space tourism a reality over the weekend. On Saturday, the company’s space plane, the VSS Unity, successfully made it to the edge of space before returning safely back to Earth, reports CNBC. The flight was the company’s third successful crewed space flight and first in more than two years.