SPCE Stock Soars 22% in Pre-market, Virgin Galactic Completes Its First Human Spaceflight in Over Two Years
Virgin Galactic has already sold about 600 reservations for tickets on future tourist flights, at prices between $200,000 and $250,000 each. Richard Branson‘s spaceflight company Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc (NYSE: SPCE) completed a successful human spaceflight on Saturday. Being the third flight of the company in total, it was conducted after a long two-year suspension. The news has positively affected the company’s stock.www.coinspeaker.com