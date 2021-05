There are two prominent stories in this week’s edition that can be paired for maximum effect. One is about a study showing the City of Falls Church is the third best place in Virginia for small business. The other is this edition’s lead story about the F.C. City Council’s revisions to the City’s noise ordinance. In the latter case, the issue stewed before the Council for weeks as it struggled to find a balance that would both redress the concerns of City residents who have been complaining about noise coming from live music at outdoor venues in town and the needs of those establishments to stay in business amid the travails of the pandemic.