When your college basketball season ends in a historic, 2 vs 15 loss to a school with fewer than 3,500 students, it’s easy to let your mind wander to all of the “what if’s.” What if Duane had knocked down that triple at the top of they key in double overtime? What if Ohio State had hit their free throws at even their average rate? What if Kevin Obanor and Max Abmas had gone to big-name schools that they are obviously capable of playing at, rather than Oral Roberts?