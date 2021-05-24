newsbreak-logo
Brian Ballard: Long-term gaming stability may be in partnerships between Seminole Tribe, pari-mutuels

By Scott Powers
floridapolitics.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLongtime hostile adversaries now are in business together. A critical foundation for long-term stability in the freshly-ratified, 30-year Seminole Compact for gambling in Florida is coalescing from the newly-authorized business partnerships between previously competitive adversaries, lobbyist Brian Ballard suggested. Ballard, whose Ballard Partners lobbying firm represents several interests in the...

floridapolitics.com
Florida StateFort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel

South Florida 100: Seminole Tribe agreement is a gamble. Will it pay off?

Our panel of 100 influential leaders discusses the most important issues affecting you. Last week: State and federal COVID-19 testing sites announced closures this week as we approach an elusive light at the end of the tunnel. Scientists have agreed that the concept of natural herd immunity is a dangerous misbelief. The virus is thriving in the developing world with new deadly strains as pharmaceuticals debate intellectual property rights. Controlling community spread remains the best way to protect our economy and society. At home, we’re called upon to follow our conscience – and remain cautious. If we can wear raincoats to protect from summer rains, we can wear masks to protect our health.
Florida Statewmfe.org

Florida OKs sports betting operated by Seminole Tribe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Seminole Tribe will be able to operate sports betting under an agreement with Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. The House voted 97-17 on Wednesday to approve the gambling compact. The Senate approved it on Tuesday. DeSantis and the tribe signed the agreement last month. It is...
Florida Stategamingintelligence.com

Florida legislature approves Seminole Tribe gaming compact

Florida’s new gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe has been ratified by the state legislature, opening up a significant source of new revenue for the state and enabling the launch of sports betting. The new gaming compact was approved Wednesday and now passes to the US Secretary of the Interior...
Gamblingfloridapolitics.com

Online casino gaming axed from Seminole Tribe compact

There is “no conversation or pathway for statewide online casino gaming in Florida," Sprowls said. House Speaker Chris Sprowls announced Monday that Florida will no longer pursue online casino gaming as part of its compact with the Seminole Tribe. The announcement marks a major blow to gaming enthusiasts and their...
GamblingLaw.com

Seminole Tribe Tries to Ease Concerns About Gambling Deal

As lawmakers prepare to decide whether to approve a $2.5 billion gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida, the tribe is trying to assuage concerns about part of the agreement that could open the door to the legalization of online betting in the state. Lawmakers are holding a special...
Hobbieswuwf.org

State-Seminole Gaming Pact Passes Legislature

On a 97-17 vote, the Florida House on Wednesday gave final approval to a gambling deal with the Seminole Tribe of Florida that would include allowing sports betting in the state. That after the Senate voted 39-1 approval on Tuesday. Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Seminole Tribe of Florida announced...
Florida StateOrlando Sentinel

Florida’s gambling deal with Seminole Tribe still faces federal scrutiny

TALLAHASSEE — While Florida lawmakers signed off last week on a far-reaching gambling pact with the Seminole Tribe that includes sports betting, Las Vegas-style casinos, craps and roulette, the deal now will face scrutiny from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Department of the Interior oversees tribal-state gambling “compacts,”...
Seminole, FLABC Action News

Gov. DeSantis signs new gaming compact with Seminole Tribe

Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed the bill allowing a gambling compact with the Seminole Tribe. A gaming compact with the Seminole Tribe of Florida would legalize mobile sports and fantasy betting, allow craps and roulette at all of their casinos, plus freedom to build three more on tribal property, including Tampa's Hard Rock — the largest of the tribe's six casinos.