New Orleans, LA

With a heavy heart, WDSU meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy says goodbye to New Orleans

By KEITH SPERA
NOLA.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetween weather reports, meteorologist Kweilyn Murphy has been using up the WDSU studio’s tissue supply. Ever since she announced her impending departure for a new job in North Carolina, she’s struggled to keep the tears at bay. “I carry around Kleenex,” Murphy admitted, “because at any point I might break...

www.nola.com
