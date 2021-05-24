Cancel
Public Health

The Latest: Haiti imposes curfew, mask use for pandemic

By The Associated Press
Republic
 2021-05-24

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Puerto Rico has ended a nightly pandemic curfew after more than a year in force and will allow vaccinated visitors to enter the island without a negative coronavirus test result. The island has been under a curfew since March 2020, when the first coronavirus case...

www.therepublic.com
ChinaPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Brazil president fined for not wearing mask

SAO PAULO — Brazil’s President Jair Bolsonaro led a throng of motorcyclist supporters through the streets of Sao Paulo on Saturday and got hit with a fine for failure to wear a mask. Sao Paulo’s state government press office said a fine — equivalent to about $110 — would be...
WorldLynchburg News and Advance

The Latest: Israel is no longer requiring masks indoors

JERUSALEM — Israel is no longer requiring masks indoors, lifting one of its last coronavirus restrictions following a highly successful vaccination campaign. The restriction was lifted on Tuesday, though people will still be required to wear masks on airplanes and on their way to quarantine. Unvaccinated individuals must wear masks in nursing homes and other long-term health facilities.
Public HealthClickOnDetroit.com

France eases mask rules; will end nightly virus curfew

PARIS – France on Wednesday eased several COVID-19 restrictions, with authorities saying it's no longer always mandatory to wear masks outdoors and halting an 8-month nightly coronavirus curfew this weekend. The announcement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France is registering about 3,900 new virus cases a day,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Uganda imposes new anti-coronavirus measures to stem raging pandemic

KAMPALA (Reuters) - Uganda’s president Yowreri Museveni on Friday introduced sweeping new anti-coronavirus measures including a ban on all vehicular movement except for essential workers to help curb a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic gripping the nation. The east African country, like most other African peers had been left...
Public Healthwtmj.com

The Latest: France to drop masks outdoors, nightly curfew

PARIS — France is lifting mandatory mask-wearing outdoors and will halt an eight-month nightly coronavirus curfew on Sunday. The announcement Wednesday by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes as France reports about 3,900 daily virus cases on average, down from 35,000 in the March-April peak. Castex welcomed the “very good...
Public Healththelondonnews.net

France to end mandatory outdoor masks and Covid curfew

The requirement for people to wear masks in France will be lifted on Thursday. Prime Minister Jean Castex said the health situation in the country is improving. The country has seen a drop in the number of new daily infections. France on Wednesday said it was ending the obligation to...
Public Healthglobalrealnews.com

France orders curfew and frees itself from external masks

With the removal of the obligation to wear a mask outside and the curfew order from Sunday, life will return to almost normal, thanks to the faster improvement in health than expected. From June 20 to 6 a.m., for the first time since the establishment of the first curfew order eight months ago to deal with the second wave of the Covit-19 epidemic, the French will be able to move out without any hindrance.
Public Healtheuropanews20.com

France relaxes mask requirement and eliminates COVID-19 curfew

France removed many COVID-19 restrictions on Wednesday, stating that masks are no longer required outside and that an eight-month nocturnal coronavirus curfew would be lifted this weekend. The surprising statement by French Prime Minister Jean Castex comes at a time when the country is recording approximately 3,900 new virus infections...
Worldrepublicofbuzz.com

Oman imposes night curfew, bans movement after rise in COVID-19 cases

MUSCAT: The Supreme Committee of Oman has imposed a night curfew, banning public movement and vehicle, commercial activities from 8:00 pm to 4:00 am due to record increase in daily COVID-19 cases. Oman has imposed a night curfew to restrict public movement and commercial activities which will be started from...
Public Healthsecuritymagazine.com

The challenge of mask enforcement amid the pandemic

In May 2021, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced a significant change in its COVID-19 mask mandated policy. Namely, the CDC enunciated that fully vaccinated persons “can resume activities without wearing a mask or staying 6 feet apart, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” Besides encouraging fully vaccinated individuals to resume activities “prior to the pandemic,” the guideline will likely reduce tensions among proponents and opponents of COVID-19 related mask wearing that has gripped American society. Yet, it is improbable the discord surrounding mask wearing—aggravated by politicians, pundits, social media, fringe groups, politically active individuals, and others—will dissipate completely. This is so despite research demonstrating that mask wearing “has been a valuable tool in the fight against COVID-19, helping to keep people from spreading germs and protecting others from inhaling them.” Isolated incidents of violent crimes arising from enforcement of masking measures are likewise problematic.
Worldthestkittsnevisobserver.com

Haiti: Pandemic, Violence Feeds Massive Child Hunger

Even without a global pandemic, Haiti’s children faced a hunger crisis. Now it’s getting worse. COVID-19, an economy already in free fall, droughts and intense tropical storms, gang violence and chronic instability are not only raising levels of hunger in Haiti but leading to increased levels of severe child malnutrition, the head of the United Nations’ leading child advocacy group in the Caribbean nation has warned.
Public Healthkulturehub.com

Living in the post-pandemic world: mask on, or mask off?

In a post-pandemic world that we have not yet reached but inch closer to every single day, will the social norm be to keep a mask on, or to take it off?. 2021 is looking promising. The economy is making a steady return as the city reopens. The streets are crowded with people and traffic again. More and more people are comfortable with going back to shop in public spaces.
Oxford, GAtribuneledgernews.com

Fireworks are the latest pandemic shortage

Jun. 23—With the Fourth of July approaching, local fireworks stores are experiencing shortages due to global shipping delays, container shortages and the closure of Chinese factories. "I don't think any of us expected the shortage to have this much of an impact on receiving supply," said Kathy Brasfield, an employee...
Public Healthsandiegouniontribune.com

Haiti awaits first vaccines amid delays, renewed promises

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Officials offered new promises Thursday that Haiti would soon receive its first vaccine as the country of more than 11 million people reels from a spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 deaths that have saturated hospitals. Speaking during an online meeting, Margherita Ghiselli with the...
Public Healthgruntstuff.com

Thailand imposes fines of up to $640 for not wearing masks

BANGKOK — Authorities in Thailand are imposing fines of up to 20,000 baht ($640) for individuals who fail to put on face masks in public in 48 provinces, as the federal government struggles to address a brand new wave of coronavirus circumstances that’s straining the medical system. The capital, Bangkok,...