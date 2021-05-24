New city loan program aims to support minority-, women-owned businesses in District 1

Sedgwick County commissioners have been involved in a series of meetings during the past week with department leaders, hearing about their funding needs for 2022. After the past year of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, County Manager Tom Stolz says the county will face challenges next year with employee compensation, workforce and staffing challenges, and stressed operations in criminal justice, first responders and the mental health system. Stolz said the Sheriff’s Office, District Attorney and District Court are having workforce challenges and operational challenges with backlogs that the pandemic has made worse. He said COMCARE, Corrections, EMS, Emergency Communiciations, the Regional Forensic Science Center, and Administrative Services have had difficulty in finding the proper workforce to maintain proper operations. County agencies are also dealing with the aftermath of supply shortages caused by the pandemic and a scramble to recover as quickly as possible.