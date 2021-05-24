newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Giants, Jets, Eagles among worst teams in NFL, according to NBC Sports’ Peter King’s latest power rankings

Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The NFL offseason moves into Phase Three on Monday with the resumption of organized team activities. To help mark the return OTAs, NBC Sports NFL insider Peter King released his updated power rankings for all 32 teams. And he believes the New York Giants, New York Jets and Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of work to do.

www.nj.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
120K+
Followers
57K+
Post
40M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Bradberry
Person
Devonta Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Players#Team Sports#Nbc Sports#Nbc Sports Nfl#The New York Giants#Gm#Kansas City Chiefs 2#Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3#Buffalo Bills 4#Cleveland Browns 5#New York Jets#Quarterback#Veteran Players#Wideouts#Tight Cap Times
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
News Break
NFL
NFL Teams
San Francisco 49ers
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLNBC Sports

Peter King views Eagles as top landing spot for Deshaun Watson

The Eagles have once again made their way into the rumor mill involving the NFL future of Texans QB Deshaun Watson. Peter King believes that Watson’s days are numbered in Houston, and handicapped Watson’s next team in his Football Morning In America column for NBC’s Pro Football Talk. He names the Eagles as co-favorites to land Watson -- at 3-1 odds -- with the Carolina Panthers.
NFLAOL Corp

Packers GM doesn't think relationship with Aaron Rodgers is beyond repair

The Green Bay Packers valiantly attempted to keep the attention on their draft picks over the weekend, but they were fighting a losing battle. When your franchise quarterback is reportedly angry and wants to move on, that's going to be on top of everyone's minds. Aaron Rodgers reportedly wants out...
NFLNBC Washington

Peter King: Washington Got a ‘Value Pick at 51' With Tackle Samuel Cosmi

Peter King: WFT got a 'value pick at 51' with tackle Samuel Cosmi originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Washington didn't draft a quarterback because it didn't want one, and their second-round selection not only may have been one of the best value picks in the draft but also filled a big team need.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Jaguars are serious about ex-Jets, Eagles QB Tim Tebow at tight end, NBC Sports’ Peter King says

Now playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars, tight end Tim Tebow. Those words could become a reality, according to NBC Sports NFL Insider Peter King. I hear the Jags signing Tebow and giving him a shot to be a backup tight end could happen. I hear the Jaguars will wait till after this weekend’s rookie mini-camp to assess their roster and maybe see how much they think they can get in the overall blocking/receiving from fifth-round tight end Luke Farrell of Ohio State. (I think they’ll be pleased with him.) But after declining to keep solid vet Tyler Eifert last week, the Jags have a major need at tight end. Which could give Tebow fan Urban Meyer a pretty good reason to bring in Tebow for a shot to be roster insurance. Tebow, of course, is a hometown boy, and Jag/Gator fans have been dying to see him in teal. Imagine a Trevor Lawrence-to-Tim Tebow touchdown pass in crunch time (or any time) in a game this fall. Whoa.
NFLchatsports.com

Peter King: '60-40 That Julio Jones Is Traded by Labor Day' Amid Falcons Rumors

Julio Jones might have played his last game with the Atlanta Falcons. "I'd call it 60-40 that Julio Jones is traded by Labor Day," Peter King of NBC Sports said Monday. A trade likely couldn't happen until after June 1 because of cap reasons, but the Falcons were taking calls about possible trades involving the star receiver before the NFL draft, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
NFLUSA Today

Peter King writes off Saints-Bucs for Week 1: 'A game that's over by halftime'

Jameis Winston against the guy who took his job, on the team that drafted him first overall. Tom Brady against the team that humbled him in a two-game sweep for the first time in his decades-long NFL career. The Saints with an opportunity to bring the Buccaneers’ long offseason celebrating their Super Bowl win to a screeching halt. A Week 1 matchup in Tampa Bay is boiling over with potential storylines, but NBC Sports’ Peter King doesn’t want any of it.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Peter King likes the Mike Hughes trade — for the Chiefs

It’s safe to say Mike Hughes did not work out in Minnesota. A former first-round pick, Hughes struggled with durability and overall consistency in coverage. This offseason, Hughes’ long-term future with the team came into doubt, when Minnesota opted not to pick up his fifth-year option. It should be pointed out, though, that accepting the fifth-year option for Hughes would have been very surprising.
NFLnewyorkupstate.com

Bills best in NFL after Chiefs and Bucs? Peter King thinks so

In Peter King’s latest column for NBC Sports, the Buffalo Bills are listed as one of the top teams in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. King has the Bills at no. 3 in his power rankings behind only the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers and AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs. The reason he remains high on the Bills? The arrow is still pointed up after a breakout season in 2020.
NFLchatsports.com

Pittsburgh Steelers disrespected in Peter King’s latest power rankings

The Steelers disappointed in the playoffs last year, but here’s why Peter King is too low on Pittsburgh in his recent power rankings. We all know how the 2020 season ended for the Pittsburgh Steelers. After an electric 11-0 start (the best in the history of the franchise), Ben Roethlisberger and the offense fell apart late in the season and eventually were humiliated by the Cleveland Browns in the playoffs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs sit atop Peter King’s offseason NFL power rankings

The K.C. Chiefs front office should already be feeling pretty good right about now after going through a riveting offseason featuring a complete overhaul of the offensive line. While the Chiefs have added talent at a few positions, there was no greater need (and no finer answer) than the offensive front tasked with protecting Patrick Mahomes. Given the talent already on the roster and the work done to repair problem areas, it’s not surprising to see Peter King patting the organization on the back and calling them the best overall team in the NFL right now.
MLBoutkick.com

Peter King Gets Triggered By Braves Game

Of all the spineless, triggered accounts online, the top rack is crowded with angry sports personalities and people like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Peter King, while just one of the many, has managed to stay seated on the rack next to Elle Duncan, Pablo Torre, and Adrian Wojnarowski. For the first time...
NFLUSA Today

Peter King places Titans in bottom half of his power rankings

Since the 2021 NFL draft concluded on May 1, power rankings have been both kind and unkind to the Tennessee Titans, a team that has undergone major changes on both sides of the ball. Another example of power rankings being unkind comes from NBC Sports’ Peter King, who ranked the...
NFLNBC Sports

Peter King’s Post-Draft NFL Power Rankings

1. Kansas City (14-2, lost Super Bowl to Tampa Bay) This is such a well-coached, well-run team. I remember doing this list last year and trying to force myself to find any reason to pick another team number one after the Super Bowl win, and I couldn’t. Same after the Super Bowl loss now. KC lost to Tampa because the Bucs got on one of those can’t-stop-‘em rolls, but also because Andy Reid’s offensive line was tattered due to injury and opt-outs; Patrick Mahomes got sacked or pressured 29 times that day. So GM Brett Veach maneuvered the cap and signed/drafted/traded for a new offensive line (with the exception of returning tackle Mike Remmers). In Week 1, Orlando Brown/Joe Thuney/Austin Blythe/Kyle Long/Remmers should be a top 10 NFL offensive line—a vast improvement from number 32 at season’s end. Veach helped in another way: making Mahomes’ contract palatable. His cap number this year is only $7.4 million and I would expect the Chiefs to convert compensation in 2022 and maybe 2023 into a signing bonus so it can be prorated and keep cap numbers in those years low as well. By the time the huge Mahomes chunks start coming two or three years from now, Veach is gambling that the cap will be back to its pre-pandemic annual increases. And Kansas City (31-7 over the last two years) should keep rolling.