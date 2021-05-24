newsbreak-logo
Crypto crash Bitcoin loses half its value from year's high

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitcoin nosedived another 13% on Sunday, dropping to around $31,227. The latest selloff left the world's top cryptocurrency down over 50% from its mid-April peak. Bitcoin recovered to $36,554 per token on Monday. It hit a high for the year of $64,895.22 on April 14. "Many point to bitcoin's volatility...

www.birminghamstar.com
