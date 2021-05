JASPER — The Jasper-Troupsburg Wildcats had a great offensive day as the defeated Belfast by a 15-9 final on Monday evening in the first game of the season in Jasper. Noah Price went 1-for-3 and scored three runs in the win. Colby Cornish also had a great day at the plate as he was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Price and Flint also split the time on the hill, with Price getting the start in 3 1/3 innings and the win.