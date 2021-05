CLEVELAND — For the first time in its 45 years, YWCA of Greater Cleveland’s Women of Achievement Awards will be televised on WKYC this Thursday, May 27 at 7 p.m. This year, eight local women will be honored for their success in community service, leadership, mentoring, career accomplishment and commitment to YWCA’s mission. YWCA of Greater Cleveland is an organization dedicated to putting an end to racism, empowering women, and contributing to the growth of peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for every person.