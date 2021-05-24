newsbreak-logo
Changes needed to give Blacks equal rights in US

Birmingham Star
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], May 24 (ANI): Over 50 per cent of the population in the United States believes that the country must "continue making changes to give Black Americans equal rights to white Americans," according to a new survey reported by The Hill. "Nearly three in five Americans believes that the...

www.birminghamstar.com
MinoritiesWashington Examiner

Racial self-segregation is the new black

We're at the point where it almost wouldn't be surprising if all the white people in America packed up their things and went home for good, never to again find themselves in the company of someone of a different race for fear that their whiteness might offend. Isn't that what...
MinoritiesFAIR

Why Do White Republicans Oppose Black Lives Matter? Look What They’re Watching

To mark the one-year anniversary of George Floyd’s murder at the hands of police officer Derek Chauvin, the New York Times put together a special opinion section reflecting on what has changed and where the country is now on race and police violence. One piece (5/22/21) described and analyzed the rise and fall of support for the Black Lives Matter movement: “Did George Floyd’s death catalyze support for Black Lives Matter? If so, for how long and for whom?”
MinoritiesLiberal First

Claims of racial hatred in this country only benefit elite

I remember hearing a short clip on TV where former Obama Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson was being interviewed on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut” saying something about White American’s were a “principal threat to our very democracy.”. I quickly found an unbiased article posted April 15 by Pam Key at www.breitbart.com. Here...
Minoritiesdallassun.com

How one man turned back on police career because of attitude to Blacks

The George Floyd-Derek Chauvin murder trial once again seriously jogged the memory and disturbed the conscience of this particular 80-year-old white man. Nearly fifty years have since elapsed when, as a once young idealistic man, full of hope and enthusiasm he first began his new career in law enforcement. By...
NFLSummit Daily News

Letter to the editor: Need an example of racism that is codified into law?

Let me give you an example of racism codified to law, David Gray: Florida’s new election bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis live on Fox News. It is soon to be followed by more examples from Texas, Ohio, etc. And for yet another example of Trumpster hypocrisy your letter serves...
MinoritiesNPR

Harris To Asian Americans: Turn Pain And Outrage Into Political Power

Vice President Harris on Wednesday urged Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders to turn their pain, after a year marked by a surge of racially motivated attacks, into power. She also praised the passage of legislation to address the increase in hate crimes and violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
ImmigrationPosted by
Axios

Axios-Ipsos poll: Virus, discrimination top Hispanic concerns

An Axios-Ipsos poll on race relations one year after George Floyd's murder shows that COVID-19, gun violence and racial discrimination are the top concerns among Hispanics in the U.S. Why it matters: The poll suggested that after a year of the pandemic and social justice demonstrations, Hispanics are less optimistic...
Congress & Courtsdownriversundaytimes.com

Racist country?

“America is not a racist country.” That was Sen. Tim Scott giving the Republican response to President Joe Biden’s first address to a joint session of Congress, calling on the nation to “root out systemic racism that plagues America.”. Scott is the only Black GOP member of the Senate at...
MinoritiesCNN

1 picture to make you hopeful after a year of protests for racial justice

(CNN) — Tuesday was the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, the Minnesota man whose death sparked a nationwide movement for racial justice in policing. As part of the commemoration of the day, Floyd's family -- including his 7-year-old daughter Gianna -- met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House. During that visit, Associated Press photographer Evan Vucci snapped this incredible image:
Minoritiesyourblackworld.net

The Fight Against the Destruction of Black People

“In America there is no such thing as Democrat or Republican anymore. In America you have liberals and conservatives. The only people living in the past who think in terms of I’m a Democrat or Republican, is the American Negro. He’s the one that runs around bragging about party affiliation. He’s the one that sticks to the Democrat or sticks to the Republican. But white people are divided into two groups, liberals and conservative. The Democrats who are conservative, vote with the Republicans who are conservative. The Democrats who are liberal vote with the Republicans that are liberal. The white liberal aren’t white people who are for independence, who are moral and ethical in their thinking. They are just a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. The same as the white conservative is a faction of white people that are jockeying for power. They are fighting each other for power and prestige, and the one that is the football in the game is the Negro, 20 million black people.”
Minoritiestelegramnews.net

Some things should never be so Black and white

Next week will mark one year since George Floyd was murdered by former police officer, Derek Chauvin. While his death sparked worldwide outrage, protests, and much needed discussions about our nation's systemic inequities, a recent NPR poll suggests that white and Black Americans still have very different views on race and policing.
MinoritiesWashington Times

Are you 'woke' to Black genocide in America?

The civil rights movement was propelled by the blatant portrayal, yet denial, of America’s systemic racism. The refusal to recognize the grave social injustices levied upon the African-American community, compelled the church to respond. Clergy, Rabbis, community activists, Black and White activists led nationwide protests here in America. The Negro...
MinoritiesPosted by
POPSUGAR

"Justice" Would Mean That Black Men Like George Floyd Have the Chance to Grow Old

When the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced, many people breathed a sigh of relief. The moment was described as justice served, a rare moment in which a police officer was found guilty of racial violence against a Black person. But as we reflect back on the anniversary of George Floyd's death, it's clear that the US is still in the midst of a racial reckoning — it has not reckoned. I am fully aware that this verdict did not change the reality for Black men in this country. The fact of the matter is that Black men are disproportionately killed at the hands of law enforcement, with no end in sight.