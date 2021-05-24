newsbreak-logo
Cincinnati, OH

Hot & Humid Monday Afternoon

By Frank Marzullo
Fox 19
 3 days ago

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - A sun and cloud mix, but clouds will decrease late in the day Monday, as we warm up to 87 degrees. While a pop up may be possible not likely with our next chance of organized rain and thunderstorm chances not until Wednesday. High temperatures will flirt...

Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Rain & Thunder Monday Morning

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - Look for rain and thunderstorms to develop Monday morning as we approach the morning drive. Monday’s high should reach 70 degrees with noticeably higher humidity. Rain and thunder chances continue Tuesday morning and Wednesday however, by the upcoming weekend expect sunshine and early summer temperatures. Eighty-degree temperatures...
Brown County, OHweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Brown, Clermont, Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 02:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Brown; Clermont; Hamilton FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Temperatures in the mid 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...In Indiana, Ripley and Dearborn Counties. In Ohio, Hamilton, Clermont and Brown Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Hamilton County, OHweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Hamilton by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 03:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Hamilton A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN FRANKLIN...NORTHERN RIPLEY...DEARBORN...NORTHERN BOONE AND WEST CENTRAL HAMILTON COUNTIES UNTIL 845 PM EDT At 815 PM EDT, radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near Batesville, moving east at 40 mph. STORM HAZARDS INCLUDE Winds to 40 mph Penny size hail Very heavy rain Locations impacted include Harrison, Batesville, Lawrenceburg, Greendale, Aurora, Bright, Hidden Valley, Cleves, Milan, Oldenburg, Shawnee, Moores Hill, Blue Jay, Guilford, Wilmington, Logan, Manchester, Grandview, Sunman and North Bend. This includes the following Interstates I-74 in Indiana between mile markers 145 and 169. I-74 in Ohio between mile markers 1 and 4. Water will pond on roads and may quickly fill roadside ditches and small streams. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely.
Cincinnati, OHFox 19

Nightly closures this weekend on Western Hills Viaduct

CINCINNATI (FOX19) - The bottom deck of the Western Hills Viaduct is scheduled to be closed nightly this weekend, according to the Cincinnati Department of Transportation & Engineering. It will shut down at the Harrison Avenue and Spring Grove Avenue exits starting at 8 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.