Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Needed for bulk innings

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Smith allowed one run on four hits while striking out two over three innings in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Colorado. Smith gave the Diamondbacks multiple relief innings following starter Taylor Widener's departure after 1.2 innings due to a recurring groin injury. He has a history as a starter, including opening the season as part of the rotation, but manager Torey Lovullo appears intent on leaving him in the bullpen despite Arizona needing fill-in starters numerous times this season. They currently have two starters -- Zac Gallen (elbow) and Luke Weaver (shoulder) -- on the injured list, and now Widener leaves another hole in the rotation.

