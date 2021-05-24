Diamondbacks' Caleb Smith: Needed for bulk innings

[D’backs.com] Gallen, Smith knocked off track by Rockies - Zac Gallen has been the D-backs’ most reliable starter over the past two years. Caleb Smith had been nearly unhittable out of the bullpen over the past month. But over the course of a 162-game season, pitchers are going to have off nights. That was the case for both Gallen and Smith in Arizona’s 14-6 loss to Colorado at Chase Field on Saturday night. Gallen gave up four runs for only the third time in 31 career starts, while Smith allowed a pair of runs, the first charged against him since April 9. Gallen labored through four innings, with most of the Rockies’ damage against the right-hander coming in the fourth. He couldn’t preserve the D-backs’ early 2-1 lead, as Raimel Tapia tied the game with an RBI single and Ryan McMahon put Colorado on top, 4-2, with a two-run single.