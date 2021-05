SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — For most people, swimming a mile for fun, might not be all that fun. But for Jack Poulson’s 80th birthday, it’s all he wanted to do. “So far I feel good,” Poulson told News 3 Now in the middle of his mile Sunday morning. “This is kind of normal, doing 20 laps is kind of regular, doing 36 is going to be a major challenge, but yeah, so far I feel good.”