Fredericksburg, VA

Fredericksburg Christian School: Educating Christian Leaders for Life

By Emily Freehling
Posted by 
Fredericksburg Parent and Family
Fredericksburg Parent and Family
 4 days ago
Since it was founded in 1979, Fredericksburg Christian School has been a destination for families who want an educational experience for their children that mirrors the faith and values they teach at home. The school has forged a reputation for delivering academic excellence in an environment where students are encouraged to find their strengths, and where high-performing students are challenged. FCS opened its doors for five-day-a-week in-person learning following all public health guidelines in August 2020 with something big to celebrate. The completion of a new elementary building has now brought all grades—from preschool through high school—together on one campus off of U.S. 17 in Spotsylvania County. As our April Expert, FCS Assistant Superintendent Dr. Heather Lee talks about how the school lives its mission as an evangelical, non-denominational Christian school.

Fredericksburg Parent and Family

Fredericksburg Parent and Family

Fredericksburg, VA
Home-grown, locally owned and operated, 21-year old hyperlocal resources to help Fredericksburg-area families parent fearlessly. Best Calendar in town, registration and deadlines for activities; curated credible information from top area experts and businesses; relocation information, crafts, recipes, events, trips, schools, lessons, museums, nonprofits, schools, doctors and other mom and kid-friendly information about our area.

