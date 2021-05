DEERFIELD - Morgan Mack had two hits and Grace Brattlie drove in two runs for Deerfield's softball team in a 7-4 win over Waterloo on Saturday. Deerfield (10-4) scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning and never trailed. Mack singled and scored on an error, Ashley Ballmoos hit an RBI single and later scored on a base hit by Addison Kapral.