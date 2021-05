Motorcycle building, like motorcycle riding, is typically a solitary endeavor. Most builders enjoy their time alone in the garage, making their unique vision a reality, but there’s also an incredible sense of community among customizers. At any motorcycle show you’ll see them walking around, inspecting projects, sharing ideas, and critiquing each other’s work. As the last year and a half has sequestered us each to our own garages, we’ve had too much time alone and not nearly enough of the community that’s always been such a big part of this culture. So David Chang, founder of @CafeRacersofInstagram, came up with a plan.