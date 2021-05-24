newsbreak-logo
Eden Project unveils proposed site of new Dundee attraction

blooloop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe agreement between Eden, National Grid and SGN follows the completion of a ‘pollination’ process to establish feasibility for the creation of Eden Project Dundee. Eden, National Grid and SGN will now work on converting the former Dundee Gasworks on East Dock Street into the Eden Project‘s home in Scotland, less than a mile away from V&A Dundee.

