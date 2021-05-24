newsbreak-logo
The Latest: WHO considers ways to strengthen urgent response

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
GENEVA — French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel are among those rallying around efforts to strengthen the World Health Organization and the fight against pandemics as the U.N. agency opened its annual assembly with a draft resolution in the works that acknowledges missteps in the response to COVID-19.

The European Union and Vanuatu are behind the resolution that would create a working group on strengthening WHO’s readiness and response to health emergencies.

“We have to have institutions that are up to the task, that meet our ambitions,” Macron said by video during the mostly virtual meeting. WHO, he said, must be “robust” and “flexible” in times of emergency and crisis. “And it must be completely transparent to make sure that people trust the organization.”

Merkel threw her backing behind the idea of a “global health threat council” and said leaders should provide WHO with “lasting financial and personal support.”

The resolution would set up a six-person working group to report to the assembly next year. The text acknowledges “serious shortcomings” in the world’s ability to prepare, prevent, detect and respond to health emergencies.

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK:

— India passes another grim milestone: 300,000 lost to the virus

— Stories of the virus from a poor U.S. city that has been hit hard

— Japan opens mass vaccination centers in Olympics runup

— First steps to reopening for Berlin’s clubs

Follow more of AP’s pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-vaccine

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

LONDON - British health officials expressed optimism Sunday that the coronavirus restrictions remaining in England can be lifted in June after an official study found that the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines offer effective protection against the variant first identified in India.

Authorities in Britain have expressed concern in recent weeks that increasing cases of the Indian variant could jeopardize the U.K.’s so-far successful plan to reopen its economy. More than 2,880 cases of the Indian variant have been recorded in England, figures show.

The government has said the variant appears to be more transmissible, but there was still uncertainty about how concerning this was.

Jenny Harries, chief executive of the U.K. Health Security Agency, said officials in England are on track to proceed with the final stage of unlocking the country from June 21 if the public remains cautious.

PARIS — The French foreign minister says it’s possible that France will introduce stricter coronavirus restrictions for British visitors when tourism reopens this summer, to prevent the spread of a worrying virus variant first detected in India and causing concern in Britain.

The minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, suggested that Britain could be put in a health category of its own, somewhere in between the strictest measures that France is imposing on visitors from India and 15 other countries, and more relaxed requirements being readied for visitors from elsewhere.

Speaking Sunday, Le Drian said “health measures that are a bit stronger” could be applied for British tourists.

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s federal authorities on Sunday reported a decrease in COVID-19 deaths and new cases and decided to reopen tourist resorts from Monday but only for those who have either tested negative or got vaccinated.

As per the earlier decision of federal body, schools and higher education institution to open by Monday as well except for the southern Sindh province which opted to keep them closed for another two weeks.

Federal authorities reported 74 deaths due to COVID-19 and just over 3000 new cases of the virus in a single day.

The national body countering the spread of the virus urged people continue to adhere to the precautionary measures of mask wearing and maintaining physical distance at public places and during travel in public transport. They also stressed that people should get vaccinated.

BRASILIA, Brazil - Brazil’s health minister said the government is concerned about the coronavirus variant first identified in India after the first cases of it were confirmed in the South American country.

Marcelo Queiroga denied, however, that there was community transmission of the variant, which was first identified in Brazil in the northeastern state of Maranhão, where 100 people are being monitored. A case was also confirmed Saturday in Ceará state.

According to Queiroga, 600,000 rapid tests will be sent to Maranhão to monitor the variant’s possible spread and he said health barriers would be implemented at airports, highways and roads in Maranhao to contain its movement. All passengers passing through airports or borders in the northeastern state will have to take the rapid test.

Brazil suspended flights from India last week following the recommendation of the National Health Surveillance Agency.

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. - The Navajo Nation has reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases and two additional deaths.

Tribal health officials said the latest figures released Saturday evening pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,767 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah.

The known death toll now is at 1,299.

On Saturday, there were two new coronavirus cases on the reservation but no reported deaths.

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez said more than half of the reservation’s adult population has been vaccinated.

BOSTON — The number of people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Massachusetts is approaching 50%, state officials said.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health said late Saturday that more than 3.4 million people in the state are fully vaccinated. Massachusetts has about 7 million residents.

The New England states have paced the nation in vaccinating residents against the virus, which has killed more than 580,000 Americans.

Massachusetts has the second highest percentage of fully vaccinated residents in the U.S. after Connecticut, and Maine is number three, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Related
Public HealthPosted by
Boston 25 News WFXT

WHO asked to review spiked Italy report, whistleblower case

ROME — (AP) — Whistleblower protection groups urged the World Health Organization on Wednesday to launch an independent review into the case of an Italian researcher who reported being pressured to falsify data in a now-spiked WHO report into Italy’s coronavirus response. The groups, including Transparency International, Whistleblowing International Network...
Worlddallassun.com

Nepal urges US for 'priority' on Covid-19 vaccines

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 25 (ANI): Nepal has urged United States to "accord due priority" to it on vaccines that the US plans to distribute among developing countries. In a telephonic conversation with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Monday, Nepal's Foreign Minister Pradeep Gyawali conveyed gratitude on behalf of the country for the generous COVID-related cooperation by the US, which helped scale up the Nepal's capacity to address the pandemic, reported The Himalayan Times.
Industrydailyjournal.net

The Latest: EU seeks fines in AstraZeneca court case

BRUSSELS — The European Union took on vaccine producer AstraZeneca in a Brussels court on Wednesday and accused it of diverting promised doses to other nations when it had promised them for urgent delivery among the 27 member states. The bloc accused the Anglo-Swedish company of pushing EU deliveries back...
Public HealthNATO

Coronavirus response: Austrian and Italian scientists join forces to strengthen health and safety in workplaces

This multi-year initiative – supported by the NATO Science for Peace and Security (SPS) Programme – involves researchers from the Sapienza University of Rome (Italy) and Graz University of Technology (Austria). Their collaboration caters to the need to develop new detection tools in the context of the ongoing health emergency, but will also contribute to the identification of potential contamination from other toxic bio-agents. Specifically, this project will combine expertise in biophysics, materials science and spectroscopy to propose an innovative monitoring platform based on nanotechnology. The techniques employed by this project are expected to provide a cost-effective, selective and efficient solution to monitor the presence of the coronavirus and other pathogens.
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Countries urge deeper probe of COVID-19 origins at WHO meet

The United States and other countries called Tuesday for a more in-depth investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic's origins, after an international mission to China earlier this year proved inconclusive. Addressing the World Health Organization's main annual meeting of member states, representatives from several countries stressed the continued need to solve...
Public Healthsportspromedia.com

IFs Praised for ‘Leading the Way’ in Response to Pandemic

In the Opening Address at the fully virtual event today (25 May) International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Thomas Bach reserved special praise for IFs in a timely update on preparations for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. He thanked sport’s global governing bodies for “leading the way” in having “demonstrated that sports competitions can be organised safely”, even before the international roll-out of vaccination programmes.
TravelNY Daily News

U.S. issues travel advisory for Japan, 2 months ahead of Olympics

Just two months ahead of the Olympic Games, set to kick off in Japan on July 23, the U.S. State Department has issued a travel advisory warning Americans away from the country as coronavirus cases escalate. The State Department issued its highest possible caution, “Level 4: Do Not Travel,” based...
TravelPosted by
Fox News

Japan says US travel warning for virus won't hurt Olympians

The Japanese government Tuesday was quick to deny a U.S. warning for Americans to avoid traveling to Japan would have an impact on Olympians wanting to compete in the postponed Tokyo Games. U.S. officials cited a surge in coronavirus cases in Japan caused by virus variants that may even be...
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

Singapore’s Outbreak Highlights A Challenging Road Ahead For Covid-19 Containment

Singapore has largely been spared from astronomical Covid-19 case counts and lengthy lockdowns due to an early response and an elaborate surveillance system. Before the virus even had a name in late January 2020, Singapore had implemented travel restrictions and an efficient test, trace, and isolate system with penalties in place for those who disobeyed. Yet, Singapore is now experiencing a new surge of cases, despite having vaccinated a quarter (25.3%) of the population. Similar outbreaks in Vietnam and Taiwan who have previously controlled the virus well should serve as a warning to countries that are rolling back restrictions and opening up.