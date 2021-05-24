Monday updates: Calumet fire investigation continues

HOUGHTON — A Twin Lakes man was killed in a collision between a car and a side-by-side on M-26 Saturday morning. The crash occurred about 9:40 a.m. near Twin Lakes, the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said. An 86-year-old Twin Lakes man was crossing the highway from Twin Lakes Road to an ORV trail when he failed to yield to an SUV driven by a 23-year-old man. The SUV could not stop and hit the ORV near the southbound shoulder of the road. The 23-year-old was uninjured, while the 86-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.