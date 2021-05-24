newsbreak-logo
Houghton County, MI

Monday updates: Calumet fire investigation continues

By Andrew LaCombe
WLUC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - The remains of three historic buildings destroyed in Friday night’s fire in downtown Calumet are still being treated as a crime scene Monday morning. The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation is still in the early stages. The area of 104-120 5th St. is being treated as a crime scene, until proven otherwise, to preserve evidence. The fire destroyed apartments, a laundromat, a former restaurant and a former tattoo shop.

