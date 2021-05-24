Kentucky search warrant task force has 1st meeting

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A panel tasked with reviewing the search warrant process in Kentucky is holding its first meeting.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Search Warrant Task Force meeting in Frankfort on Monday would be open to the public and livestreamed on his YouTube page.

Cameron announced the formation of the task force in January, nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by officers who used a narcotics warrant to enter her home.

Cameron said the shooting by Louisville police put “significant attention” on the safe execution of search warrants in Kentucky.

Among the items on the agenda is a presentation about the history of warrants by University of Louisville law professor Luke Milligan.

The panel aims to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants, Cameron said.