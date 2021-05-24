newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kentucky State

Kentucky search warrant task force has 1st meeting

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A panel tasked with reviewing the search warrant process in Kentucky is holding its first meeting.

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron said the Search Warrant Task Force meeting in Frankfort on Monday would be open to the public and livestreamed on his YouTube page.

Cameron announced the formation of the task force in January, nearly a year after the fatal shooting of Breonna Taylor by officers who used a narcotics warrant to enter her home.

Cameron said the shooting by Louisville police put “significant attention” on the safe execution of search warrants in Kentucky.

Among the items on the agenda is a presentation about the history of warrants by University of Louisville law professor Luke Milligan.

The panel aims to develop best practices for the effective and safe execution of search warrants, Cameron said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

465K+
Followers
237K+
Post
218M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Frankfort, KY
Crime & Safety
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Frankfort, KY
Frankfort, KY
Government
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Search Warrants#University Of Louisville#University Police#Attorney General#Ap#Louisville Police#Ky#January#Home#Professor#Warrant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Kentucky Statenelsoncountygazette.com

Ky. Standard, rest of Landmark papers purchased by Paducah-based Paxton Media

Wednesday, May 26, 2021 — The Paducah-based Paxton Media Group announced Wednesday the purchase of the entire chain of Landmark Community Newspapers — including the Kentucky Standard, Lebanon Enterprise, Springfield Sun, Pioneer News and the E’town News-Enterprise. Landmark, based in Shelbyville, owned 47 newspapers, mostly community weeklies and a few...
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
The Associated Press

Court affirms convictions in Albuquerque policeman’s death

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The New Mexico Supreme Court has affirmed the convictions of a man in the fatal shooting of an Albuquerque police officer in 2015. In a unanimous opinion Thursday, the state’s high court rejected Davon Lymon’s arguments on appeal challenging his convictions of first-degree murder, evidence tampering, forgery, receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, and resisting, evading or obstructing an officer.
Nashville, TNPosted by
The Associated Press

Nashville to stop publishing daily COVID-19 updates

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville health officials say they will no longer publish daily COVID-19 reports. The Metro Public Health Department announced Thursday that daily updates have been posted each morning online since March 2020, according to a news release. Information about the outbreak will be made available for Davidson...
Indiana StateWSAZ

Man wanted for robbery in Kentucky arrested in Indiana

LOUISA, Ky. (WSAZ) - The man wanted in connection for a robbery at a Walgreens in Louisa has been arrested in a different state. Louisa Police say they learned that Jeremy Burris was arrested by the Clark County Sheriff’s Office in Clarksville, Indiana. Burris will be extradited back to Lawrence...
Kentucky StateWSAZ

COVID in Ky. | 285 new cases, 6 more deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday said COVID cases continue to trend downward as more Kentuckians get vaccinated. More than 1.9 million residents had received at least a first vaccine dose as of Monday. Lewis County in eastern Kentucky is among counties with the least number of residents vaccinated.
Kentucky Statelanereport.com

Governor makes appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear has made the following appointments to Kentucky boards and commissions:. Honorable Acena Beck of Covington to the office of Circuit Judge for the 16th Judicial Circuit, Family Division 5, of Kentucky. Honorable Paul Craft of Russell to the office of District Judge for the...
Kentucky Stateocmonitor.com

Gov. Beshear: 1,927,168 People Have Received At Least Their First COVID-19 Vaccine Dose in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. — On Monday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced 1,927,168 people have received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky. “Overall, 54% of all Kentucky adults and 80% of Kentuckians 65 and older now have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine,” said Gov. Beshear. “And for more good news, Kentuckians as young as 12 have started getting their shots of hope.”
Kentucky StatePosted by
WFPL

Kentucky COVID-19 Cases Continue To Drop

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear says COVID-19 cases have declined for three weeks in a row. In his Monday briefing on coronavirus, Beshear said the state is on track to do away with its mask mandate by June 11, but there will be exceptions. Masks will still be required in health care settings and some businesses […]
Frankfort, KYkentuckytoday.com

Constitutional officers sound off on state dispute with Sunrise

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who was joined by four of his fellow Republican Constitutional officers on Monday in writing a letter to Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear and the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, asking to continue the state’s agreement with Sunrise Children’s Services. “Over...
Kentucky Statewnky.com

Beshear: Kentucky announces 2,750 jobs, many in Warren County

FRANKFORT, Ky. – Gov. Andy Beshear announced today that the commonwealth’s economic outlook continues to strengthen as the number of new jobs announced by private-sector businesses trends upward. Year-to-date, businesses have announced the planned and ongoing creation of nearly 2,750 full-time, Kentucky-resident jobs. That figure nearly doubles the 1,430 jobs...
Frankfort, KYfoxlexington.com

Gov. Beshear reports 285 new COVID-19 cases

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WDKY) – Governor Andy Beshear is providing an update on COVID-19 cases. Governor Beshear reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Monday and a 2.78% positivity rate. There were six reported COVID-19 related deaths on Monday.
Kentucky Statewdrb.com

Tax Day: Kentucky did not follow feds with unemployment break

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – As hundreds of thousands of Kentuckians who received unemployment benefits last year might have noticed when filing 2020 tax returns due today, the federal government provided a substantial tax break for income from jobless benefits. But Kentucky did not follow 18 other states in giving residents...
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

State legislators urge Beshear to end $300 jobless bonus early

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ/CNET) – Some Kentucky legislators are urging Gov. Andy beshear to join a growing number of states in canceling the $300 weekly federal unemployment insurance supplement as a way to force people to get back in the work force and accept jobs. So far, the state has tried...
Kentucky StateBowling Green Daily News

Kentucky State Police holding Special Olympics fundraiser

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky State Police is conducting a fundraiser for Special Olympics. Starting Monday, the agency will park cruisers at 16 locations statewide for a week. People are encouraged to cover the cruisers with custom stickers for a minimum donation of $1, State Police said in a news release.
Frankfort, KYFort Worth Star-Telegram

Beshear predicts ‘normal setting’ for schools in fall

Gov. Andy Beshear predicted Monday that Kentucky's children will return to a “very normal setting” when the next school year begins as the state rebounds from the COVID-19 pandemic. “I do not think there will be a mask mandate for schools in the fall," the Democratic governor said at a...