Tennessee State

On-duty police officer dies in Tennessee motorcycle crash

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A police officer in Memphis, Tennessee, has died after his motorcycle was involved in an on-duty accident, the department said.

Officer Scotty Triplett, 47, died at a hospital Saturday. Memphis police said Triplett was a 27-year veteran of the department.

Triplett was part of a department-approved motorcade with other officers and had his emergency lights on at the time of the accident, the department said in a statement Sunday.

A preliminary investigation showed a car attempting to make a turn pulled into Triplett’s path. No charges were immediately filed and the investigation is ongoing, the statement said.

“Tonight, our community lost a dedicated servant and a good man,” interim police director James Ryall said.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

