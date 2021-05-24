newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Analysts Anticipate Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) to Announce $1.05 EPS

By Karen Miller
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Equities analysts predict that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Greif reported earnings of $0.95 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, June 9th.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gef#Wells Fargo Company#Earnings Estimates#Quarterly Earnings#Investment Analysts#Corporate Earnings#Worldwide Earnings#Gef#Bmo Capital Markets#Keycorp#Greif News#Sec#Comerica Bank#Zacks Investment Research#First Trust Advisors Lp#Eps Estimates#Greif Stock#Equities Analysts#Sell Side Research Firms#Equity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NYSE
News Break
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
News Break
Financial Reports
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Keybank National Association OH Buys 600 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,700 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.05% of Independent Bank worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases 12,251 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,436 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,251 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 26,529 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 67.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,529 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) Insider Sells $96,329.86 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) insider Miriam Warren sold 2,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $96,329.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,549,346.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of McEwen Mining worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Hits New 12-Month High at $201.60

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $201.60 and last traded at $195.00, with a volume of 250 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $193.87. Several research analysts recently issued reports on...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Price Target at $20.50

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Rigel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Rigel Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.05 EPS

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative return on equity of 5.28% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $781.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.29) earnings per share.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Analysts Expect Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Will Post Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) will post $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Evergy’s earnings. Evergy reported earnings per share of $0.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Shares Gap Down to $56.71

Shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $56.71, but opened at $55.30. Rexford Industrial Realty shares last traded at $55.01, with a volume of 21,964 shares traded. A number of research analysts recently issued reports...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Purchased by Diversified Trust Co

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in New Relic were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.48 Billion

Equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) will post $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KBR’s earnings. KBR posted sales of $1.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Set RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) PT at $11.75

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.75.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Brokerages Anticipate Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to Post $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) to announce earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Atlantic Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Atlantic Capital Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 466.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $6,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXS Investments LLC Purchases New Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,408 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,979,000. Several other hedge funds also recently modified their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

544,081 Shares in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) Bought by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 544,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,746,000. Extended Stay America comprises 0.8% of Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 42.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $3,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.