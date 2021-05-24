Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $802,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.