Stocks

Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $802,000 Holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

By Phillip Gast
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,244 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,513 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.41% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 13,391 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $12,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) Stock Holdings Increased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,797 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,336 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.13% of Heron Therapeutics worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 30.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,332 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,928 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alps Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX)

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,060,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286,294 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of McEwen Mining worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $2.99 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,702 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,542 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $2,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,449 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $43,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lincoln National Corp Sells 1,629 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,629 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

American International Group Inc. Purchases 1,136 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

American International Group Inc. boosted its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 0.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 236,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $21,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,601 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 146,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $10,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Purchased by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 265,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,274 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.26% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sells $154,604.80 in Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CTO Sam Eaton sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $154,604.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 143,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,450,085.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Acquired by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Colonial Trust Advisors Grows Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Colonial Trust Advisors increased its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in STERIS were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Colonial Trust Advisors Has $2.89 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.