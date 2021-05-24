newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $634,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)

By Suzanne Cooper
modernreaders.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProspera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lpl Financial#Xmmo#Financial Services#Stock Investors#Nysearca#Sec#Lpl Financial Llc#Cwm Llc#Verde Capital Management#S P Midcap#Midcap Momentum#Xmmo Stock#Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
ETF
Related
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its stake in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 51,387 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 170.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,618 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,387 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $12,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Stock Rating Lowered by JMP Securities

SBBP has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.31.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Alliancebernstein L.P. Purchases 640,785 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) by 1,873.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 674,985 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,785 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $46,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WESPAC Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 8,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

WESPAC Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

WESPAC Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

AXS Investments LLC Invests $905,000 in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $905,000. A number of other...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,932 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $7,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Geller Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 1,665 Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Geller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. A number of...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. provides software and services. It offers content creation, management and distribution, as well as data analytics and multi-lingual localization services. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. is based in Chicago, United States. “. Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DFIN....
Stocksmodernreaders.com

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) is Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 10.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,157,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Monetta Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Monetta Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 66.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises about 0.9% of Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Monetta Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Level Four Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,992 shares during the quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.37% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Winslow Asset Management Inc.

Winslow Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 71,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,803 shares during the period. Nordson makes up about 2.9% of Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Winslow Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $14,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
StocksInvestorPlace

Invest in Growth-Oriented Tech with Invesco QQQ ETF

One great feature of exchange traded funds (ETFs) is their ability to offer quick exposure to a particular market sector. A prime example is the Invesco QQQ ETF (NASDAQ:QQQ). QQQ stock allows traders and investors to easily allocate into a basket of stocks focused on technology. Here’s a scenario to...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Banco Santander S.A. Has $5.30 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Banco Santander S.A. lifted its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $5,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV Has $644,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,898 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.