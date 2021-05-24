Prospera Financial Services Inc Invests $634,000 in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO)
Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com