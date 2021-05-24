Euro 2020: Wales provisional squad revealed as Hal Robson-Kanu misses out
Hal Robson-Kanu was conspicuous by his absence as Wales boss Robert Page named his squad for this week’s pre-Euro 2020 training camp in Portugal. The West Brom striker, who along with Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts, was sent home after breaking a curfew at the team hotel ahead of March’s World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic and was not included in the 28-man party on Monday, unlike the other two.www.independent.co.uk