Euro 2020: Wales provisional squad revealed as Hal Robson-Kanu misses out

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson scored a remarkable 95th-minute winner to keep his side’s hopes of qualifying for the Champions League alive. Following Liverpool’s 4-2 win at Manchester United on Thursday, the visitors’ objective here was clear with three wins from their remaining fixtures enough to secure a top-four spot. But the Reds fell behind in the 15th minute when Hal Robson-Kanu, on his first Premier League start of the season, opened the scoring with a composed finish. Mohamed Salah’s first-time finish into the corner levelled the match, before Roberto Firmino hit the post for Jurgen Klopp’s side.The Reds struggled to create...