Premier League

Euro 2020: Wales provisional squad revealed as Hal Robson-Kanu misses out

By Independent TV
The Independent
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHal Robson-Kanu was conspicuous by his absence as Wales boss Robert Page named his squad for this week’s pre-Euro 2020 training camp in Portugal. The West Brom striker, who along with Rabbi Matondo and Tyler Roberts, was sent home after breaking a curfew at the team hotel ahead of March’s World Cup qualifier against the Czech Republic and was not included in the 28-man party on Monday, unlike the other two.

