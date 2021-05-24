Why this Roborock Vacuum is the Perfect Father’s Day Gift

Time is money. Time waits for no man. Time is the most valuable thing a man can spend. The true worth of time has consumed the greatest minds for as long as we can remember. So what better gift to give than the gift of (you guessed it!) time? Of course you can’t give actual time (see: “Lost time is never found again” —Benjamin Franklin), but there are so many things around us that remind us how valuable and special any given moment is. From beautiful works of horology (pssst: that's just a fancy term for watches), to vintage clothing imbued with hints of the past, to retro artwork that recalls another era, there are so many ways to give a little gift of … well … you know. And with Father’s Day on the horizon, we’ve got a list of items that are so classic and timeless, they’ll be an instant treasure.