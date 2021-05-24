newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Charlotte, NC

On My Mind: Lots Of Talk And Little Action Is Too Often The Charlotte Way

By WFAE
Posted by 
WFAE
WFAE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

To paraphrase Matthew chapter 7, maybe George Dunlap should take the beam out of his own eye before he complains about the speck in Earnest Winston’s. Dunlap is chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. The county is threatening to withhold $56 million from the school board until it comes up with better ways to narrow the achievement gap between white and Asian students and Black and Hispanic students.

www.wfae.org
WFAE

WFAE

2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
672K+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mecklenburg County, NC
Society
City
Charlotte, NC
County
Mecklenburg County, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allen Iverson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uptown Charlotte#Asian#Hispanic#Cms#Frequency#Mind#Bold Ideas#Earnest Winston#Specifics#Matthew Chapter#Home#People#Drive#Boatloads#Man#Schools#Charlotte Way
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
CVS
News Break
Society
Related
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Local News Roundup: CMS-County Standoff; 2040 Update; Credit Karma Expands; ACC Baseball And NASCAR In Charlotte

There was a private meeting this week between Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and Mecklenburg County leaders to talk about the school budget standoff, but the meeting did not help the two groups make any progress in their dispute over the county’s plan to withhold $56 million in funding until CMS has a plan to improve racial equities in schools. The board voted this 6-2 this week to withhold that funding in the budget.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Big Construction Continues At Charlotte Airport As Summer Travel Season Begins

Charlotte Douglas International Airport says passenger levels are back where they were before the pandemic. And as the summer travel season kicks off this weekend, passengers will be arriving amid a massive construction project. The airport is undergoing a $500 million expansion of its terminal lobby. The Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter recently got an inside look at the project and the Ledger's Tony Mecia joins WFAE's "Morning Edition" co-host Marshall Terry for our segment BizWorthy.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

The Politics Of Budgets: The Week In Review From WFAE

The Charlotte politics world consumed our attention this week, starting off with some fireworks at a local Black Political Caucus forum. A Mecklenburg County budget proposal would withhold $56 million from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools unless the county is presented a detailed plan of how the school system intends to close the achievement gap between Black and white students.
Davidson, NCPosted by
WCNC

Black barbershop in Davidson stands the test of time

DAVIDSON, N.C. — If you've lived in and around the Charlotte area long enough you know that the town of Davidson was once separated by railroad tracks: one side for Black residents and the other side for whites. Similarly, one barbershop only served white customers, and that was despite all...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

Let’s protect Asian Americans in Charlotte

On April 2nd, a local Asian-owned business in the Charlotte Transit Center, Plaza Sundries, was vandalized. The attacker hurled racial insults at the owners and caused an estimated $9,000 in damages. Just 12 days later, 37-year-old storeowner Devi Chauhan was shot in the chest while working at his Asian grocery store off Albemarle Road. His attacker did not attempt to rob the store, only to hurt Mr. Chauhan. Mrs. Chauhan is still scared to open the store back up and even to send their children to school, for fear that they might also be attacked.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Esther's Heart helps feed children across the Charlotte area

CONCORD, N.C. — Andrea King is the founder of Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry. "Most people in the community know me as Ms. Esther, but that's not my government name," King said. Esther's Heart for Transformation Ministry comes from Esther in the Bible. "She went before the king without permission...
Gastonia, NCPosted by
WCNC

Gastonia Honey Hunters announce multi-year naming rights partnership

GASTON, N.C. — The Gastonia Honey Hunters Baseball Team, one of the newest clubs in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball (ALPB), announced Monday a ten-year naming rights agreement with CaroMont Health. The agreement will rename the $26 million, 5,000-person capacity multi-use sports and entertainment facility to CaroMont Health Park,...
Charlotte, NCCharlotteObserver.com

UNCC grad breaks out of his comfort zone with photos of his community near Charlotte

Malik Norman just earned his degree in photography from UNC Charlotte, but his work had already gained local and national attention. His photographs have been shown at The Light Factory and in a juried show at the Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago that’s on view through July 4. He had a solo exhibition at UNCC’s Student Union Gallery and his images have been published in “Fraction,” an online photography magazine.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Solving Puzzle Wins Mecklenburg County Woman $150,000 Prize

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — Tamara Mullis of Charlotte found 10 words on her VIP Cashword ticket to win a $150,000 top prize. Mullis purchased her winning $5 ticket from Perry’s Market on Wilgrove Mint Hill Road in Charlotte. She claimed her prize Monday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and...
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WFAE

Out Of Gas, Full Of News: The Week In Review From WFAE

If you've been slacking on social etiquette over a year of social distancing, now’s a good time to brush up. In the biggest step back toward “normal” since the coronavirus pandemic began, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said this week that fully vaccinated Americans can ditch their face masks in most situations.
Charlotte, NCwccbcharlotte.com

Wilson’s World: “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation

CHARLOTTE, N.C — @WilsonsWorld previewed “Ignite Night” at the McColl Center for Art + Innovation in Uptown Charlotte, sharing how you can create art with local artists this week! You don’t need to be a professional or even an artist to be a part of Ignite Nite‎. The fun event brings you together with local artists, a mystery box of art supplies and your imagination to create your own works of art!
Charlotte, NCWCNC

YouDay: Coat of happiness

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is a story of a king who was so miserable and unhappy that he called together all of his closest advisers to find a remedy to fix his problem. His problem was he wanted to find happiness but was unable to find it in the material things he owned. He had wealth, but no happiness. He owned land, but no happiness. He had love ones, yet he found no love for himself. They tried all sorts of methods to rouse the king out of his deep dark despair-but to no avail. Finally one of the advisors suggested that they search the kingdom for the happiest man -the thought was if the king could put on the man’s coat, the happiness would rub off on him and he would be happy too.
Charlotte, NCPosted by
WCNC

Need a job? This Charlotte company is looking to hire 90 people

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — COVID-19 vaccinations are abundantly available, so employers are wondering why so many people don’t want to work?. Many companies say they are struggling to find workers. The labor shortage is so significant that businesses like restaurants and bars are paying people to come for interviews. U.S. restaurants and stores are rapidly raising pay in an urgent effort to attract more applicants and keep up with a flood of customers as the pandemic eases. McDonald's, Sheetz and Chipotle are just some of the latest companies to follow Amazon, Walmart and Costco in boosting wages, in some cases to $15 an hour or higher.