On My Mind: Lots Of Talk And Little Action Is Too Often The Charlotte Way
To paraphrase Matthew chapter 7, maybe George Dunlap should take the beam out of his own eye before he complains about the speck in Earnest Winston’s. Dunlap is chairman of the Mecklenburg County Board of Commissioners. The county is threatening to withhold $56 million from the school board until it comes up with better ways to narrow the achievement gap between white and Asian students and Black and Hispanic students.www.wfae.org