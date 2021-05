COLOMBO, May 17 (Xinhua) -- Sri Lankan authorities on Monday announced that an islandwide travel restriction will be imposed at 11:00 p.m. local time on May 21 till 4:00 a.m. on May 25 in order to prevent the further spread of COVID-19. Army Commander and Head of the National Operations Center for the Prevention of COVID-19, General Shavendra Silva told Xinhua that once the islandwide travel restriction, which will be similar to a curfew, is lifted on the morning of May 25, it will be imposed once again at 11:00 p.m. on that day till 4:00 a.m. on May 28.