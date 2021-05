David Miliband discusses his work on a report presented by the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response to the World Health Organization. The World Health Organization says that the COVID-19 pandemic that's killed so many people around the world and continues to do such harm is a, quote, "preventable disaster" and adds, global political leadership was absent. That's the judgment of an independent WHO panel in which David Miliband served. Of course, he's the former foreign minister of Great Britain and currently president of the International Rescue Committee. And he joins us now. Thanks so much for being with us.