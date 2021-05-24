Buttenschon issues statement on new protocols for childcare programs and summer camps

“Earlier this week, New York State released updated guidance on safety protocols for childcare programs and summer camps which went into effect immediately. These new rules are creating unnecessary confusion by blindsiding families and care providers. These programs are crucial to working families, yet it is unfortunate that input was not sought out from them and the providers who will be directly impacted by the changes. Requiring children as young as two to wear masks in most indoor and group settings when not previously required makes little sense given our successes battling the COVID-19 pandemic.”