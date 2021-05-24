newsbreak-logo
Lee County, FL

Have COVID-19 questions? Get your answers at Monday’s vaccine town hall

By Claire Lavezzorio
ABC7 Fort Myers
 3 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Local medical leaders will participate in a virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines on Monday, May 24.

Representatives from Lee Health, NCH and the Healthcare Network will answer your questions about COVID-19 and the vaccines.

At 11 a.m., four local medical leaders will come together to give the community an opportunity to ask questions via Facebook.

In Lee County, first and second doses are available on Thursday and Friday at the current CenturyLink Sports Complex site. So if you get your first dose this week, that means you will need to go to the new site for the second dose.

The new site is in North Fort Myers on 83 Pondella Road. You will need an appointment to get your shot.

The Edison Mall location will officially shut its doors on June 18.

