WHITEWATER, WI (WSAU) — The UWSP baseball rallied a number of times on Saturday but were eventually eliminated by UW-Whitewater 13-9 in the championship game. The Pointers did beat UW-Stout earlier in the day 8-3. Lucas Luedtke went 4-4 and drove in three runs. Matt Baumann had a homer and 4 RBIs in Game 2. Bradley Comer had five hits on the day with 3RBIs. Tommy Duddleston also had a five hit day.